As Summer Begins, Cape Cod Healthcare Highlights Skin Health

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is reminding residents to keep their skin safe as the summer begins.

A 2015 study shows that melanoma diagnoses within children and young adults have increased by 250% since the 1970s, as the local organization notes that skin cancer can potentially form due to behavior.

Cape Cod Healthcare is urging people to be smart and vigilant with prevention. Broad spectrum sunblock should be applied whenever possible when outdoors, while they also recommend taking advantage of protective hats and sunglasses.

Those looking for summer tans should turn to spray methods, as the World Health Organization has identified tanning beds as carcinogenic alongside other things like tobacco and asbestos.

Regular self-examinations for abnormal moles or freckles should also be carried out, with factors such as uneven colors or unmatched halves potential signs of irregularities.

To learn more, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.