Astronomers And Astral Enthusiasts To Convene In Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore and its co-hosts the Cape Cod Astronomical Society are preparing to welcome physicists, astronomers, photographers, and astrological enthusiasts to celebrate the night sky at the second edition of the “Dark Sky Festival” on September 15 and 16.

The free, family-friendly event will provide an opportunity to learn about the characteristics of our galaxy and its constellations with presentations and activities beginning at 11 am at the Salt Pond Visitor Center at 50 Nauset Road in Eastham during the day and a “Star Party” night viewing at Marconi Beach parking lot in Wellfleet on September 15 from 7 to 9:30 pm.

Society members and rangers will join guests to explore the cosmos with telescopes, binoculars, spotting scopes, and the naked eye throughout the evening.

Visitors and attendees are asked to dim their vehicle lights when entering the nighttime event and to follow the directions of rangers on site, who will provide red cellophane to protect the night vision of event participants.

Guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight, binoculars, and a chair and blanket for star viewing.

The rain event for the Star Party is Saturday, September 16.

To view the full event schedule, click here.

