Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Unveils New Logo, Green Initiatives

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is celebrating the New Year with a new logo and several green initiatives.

The logo, which has a more minimalist design, features a great white and the non-profit’s name highlighted in green.

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy CEO Cynthia Wigren said the new logo better represents the organization’s connection to the local waters.

“We love Cape Cod where we work, live and spend a great deal of time on and near the water. The water here is more green than blue and we felt our logo should reflect that,” Wigren said.

“But we also wanted to move beyond the symbolism and look for ways we can expand our focus on conservation.”

The conservancy has also used grant funding from Care for the Cape and Islands to install a water bottle filling station and bike racks at its Shark Center in Chatham.

The bike racks encourage more visitors to bike to the facility instead of driving motor vehicles.

The center will also sell green products, including reusable bottles and bags, and metal straws in its gift shop.

“Our mission focuses on great white sharks and working to better co-exist with these fascinating apex predators that help keep our marine eco-system in balance,” Wigren said.

“Incorporating environmentally-friendly products at our Shark Center is an additional step we can take to promote healthy oceans that benefit our community and beyond.”