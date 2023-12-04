Attorney General Advises Consumers to be Aware When Donating

BARNSTABLE – With the holiday season in full swing as Christmas approaches, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has issued an advisory and tips to ensure that residents make well-researched and informed decisions when donating to charitable organizations.

While some charities raise funds on their own, says officials, others pay professional solicitors to seek donations from the public and are required by statute to register with the attorney general’s Office.

“During the ongoing holiday season, residents across the Commonwealth will be making or solicited to make charitable donations in various forms,” Campbell said.

“My team and I are issuing guidance for residents to ensure that those able to give can make well-informed decisions when donating and are able to make the most impact with their donations,” said Campbell.

The AG’s Office is encouraging consumers who are solicited for donations to ask questions so they can understand who is contacting them and where their money would go.

Specifically, consumers should find out how much of every dollar they donate will go to the charity as opposed to being retained by the professional fundraiser.

Some of the tips being given include keeping records, not feeling pressured to make a donation, and not to pay by cash or debit card as checks and credit cards will record records of transitions.

Under Massachusetts law, public charities operating within the state must register and file annual reports with the AG’s Non-Profit Organizations/Public Charities Division.

To view the filings and see information about charitable organizations visit their website.