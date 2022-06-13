Attorney General Maura Healey Visiting Cape Cod

BUZZARDS BAY – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will visit Cape Cod on Monday, June 13, to discuss offshore wind and other issues affecting the region.

The AG will first tour Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. The visit will cover the school’s efforts to prepare cadets to work in the offshore wind industry.

Healey, who is currently running for governor, will then head to Dennis to discuss matters with community and business leaders like the Cape’s housing crisis, labor shortage, and the need for investments in childcare.

Healey’s last stop will be a tour of the Cape Abilities Farm in Dennis. A talk will also be held with members of the Cape Cod disability community after the tour.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter