Attorney General Offering Utility and Telecom Bill Advisories

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey has issued guidance for Massachusetts customers about where they can seek help in paying their utility and telecommunications bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This unprecedented public health crisis has left families across the state struggling to pay their monthly bills,” Healey said in a statement.

“Our goal with this guidance is to ensure customers have the resources they need to maintain essential everyday services like electricity, gas, water, phone, and internet service.”

The advisories make it clear to customers that they will not have their utility services shut off and that most telecommunications providers will not shut off broadband or telephone services due to an inability to pay during the COVID-19 crisis.

The advisories also tells customers to reach out to their provider about needing assistance before they miss a payment, and that customers should continue to pay their bills for as long as they can.

According to Healey, utility providers are offering bill payment assistance to customers, and many telecommunication providers are offering similar.

Low-income households may qualify for assistance with their home heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, as well as qualify for a discount rate on their electric or gas bill through the arrearage management program payment plan.

For telecommunication bills, the AG’s Office encourages customers who are suffering financial hardships due to the pandemic to contact their provider and inform them of their need for assistance, as well as ask for all available protections or to adjust their service plan to one more manageable during the crisis.