Avangrid’s Offshore Wind Project Moves Full Steam Ahead

OAK BLUFFS – Offshore wind projects south of Martha’s Vineyard by Avangrid are full-steam ahead, according to representatives.

Officials with the company said the Cape Cod Commission has concluded its review of a Development of Regional Impact application submitted by Park City Wind, with a Notice of Intent to be reviewed by the Barnstable Conservation Commission next week.

Meanwhile, the Draft Environmental Impact Report remains open for public comment until September 29th.

An Open House will take place at the Centerville Public Library and via Zoom on Thursday, September 28from 5pm to 6:30pm on the Park City Wind project for local residents.

Another wind projects off the coast of Cape Cod is Vineyard Wind 1, set to be the nation’s first utility-scale offshore wind project. It is on-track to begin producing energy in October.