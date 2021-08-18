Average Cranberry Crop Expected Despite Drought Conditions

HYANNIS – Despite ongoing drought conditions in the region, the Cape Cod Cranberry Grower’s Association has announced an average amount of cranberries forecasted for harvest this season.

1.9 million 100-pound barrels of cranberries are expected this year throughout Massachusetts, which is 5% more than last year’s harvest.

The Cranberry Marketing Committee is expecting the national numbers to near 8.1 million barrels of cranberries which is also a 5% rise over last year’s numbers.

Executive Director Brian Wick is hoping that the quality of the fruit is not impacted by the extreme weather conditions faced by the Cape and Islands area this past year.

The CCCGA represents more than 300 cranberry growers throughout the region.

Cranberry cultivation in the United States was founded in Massachusetts in 1816, according to the CCCGA.

The state is the second largest cranberry growing region in the country, producing approximately 23% of the total annual crop.