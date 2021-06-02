Awards Ceremony to Honor Resilient Local Businesses

HYANNIS – The SCORE Small Business Awards will be taking place on Thursday, June 10 at 8:30am to honor local businesses.

As part of the awards, SOCRE Cape Cod & the Islands will recognize the “Small Business of the Year” and “Small Business Champion” among other awards titles.

Greenbird Landscaping will be this year’s recipient of the Small Business of the Year Award.

Individual chambers of commerce will also be recognizing the businesses that have gone above and beyond in their towns.

The “Build a Better Mousetrap” awards are businesses nominated by the chambers for their innovation and success within the community.

Retiring Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross will be recognized for her work and Senator Elizabeth Warren will be kicking off the awards.

The event will take place online, and is free to attend.

Those planning on participating, however, must pre-register in order to receive the link to join.