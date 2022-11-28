Baby Center Highlights Affordable Clothing Shortage

HYANNIS – A Hyannis organization that assists young mothers has highlighted a national shortage of affordable clothes as they seek donations to help families in need this holiday season.

A Baby Center Director Robin Hayward said the Hyannis facility has seen increased need in the community. Hayward said the center used to help 350 families a month before the COVID-19 pandemic, but they now help about 550 families a month.

Hayward said she recently went to a National Diaper Bank Network conference where attendees from across the country reported a decline in accessible and affordable clothing from either clothing pantries or second-hand clothes.

“That really means to me that people are holding onto clothing longer, maybe sharing it with other family members, but they’re not donating, especially the larger size clothing, as freely as they have in the past,” Hayward said.

Hayward said A Baby Center has a shortage of clothes for 1-year-olds to 5-year-olds. She said necessities include jackets, warm pants, sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts, and pajamas.

The center is preparing for a benefit at Luke’s Love Boundless Playground in West Barnstable where people can drop off donations. The free event is happening at the playground on Saturday, December 3, from 11am to 1pm and will feature a visit from Santa.

With more community members in need, the center is asking people to donate a gift card to a grocery store or a gift card to a department store so clients can buy someone a present for the holidays.

Those who are able to donate can drop off gift cards at the center from Monday to Wednesday 10am to 2pm and on Thursdays from 10am to noon.

Clothing donations can be dropped off at the center on Mondays from 10am to 2pm.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter