Baker and Polito Highlight Confirmation of Justice Wendlandt

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito recently issued a statement on the Governor’s Council’s unanimous confirmation of Dalila Argaez Wendlandt as Associate Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court (SJC).

Justice Wendlandt will be the first Hispanic person to join the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

“Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt is a highly intelligent, accomplished jurist who has served with distinction on the Appeals Court, and I am confident that she will continue to serve with integrity and impartiality on the Supreme Judicial Court,” said Baker in the statement.

Lt. Governor Polito echoed Baker’s praise of Associate Justice Wendlandt.

“I am honored to congratulate Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt on her unanimous and historic confirmation as the first Hispanic person on the Supreme Judicial Court, and know that her legal acumen, diligence and unique professional background will be an asset to the Court and all that come before it,” said Polito.

Wendlandt was appointed to the Appeals Court by Baker in July of 2017.

Since then, she has authored over 30 decisions and served on the SJC Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence and is the Appeals Court liaison to the Probate and Family Court.