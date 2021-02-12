Baker Announces $64 Million in Grants for Businesses

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced $64 Million in COVID relief grants for businesses across the state.

The grants will be awarded to 1,312 businesses in the seventh round of COVID relief grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC).

Including this round of grants, the state has awarded $514 million in direct financial support for 11,212 businesses.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the Massachusetts business community, I’m pleased we are able to provide relief to another 1,312 hard hit businesses,” said Baker.

“With this round of awards, our efforts to deliver vital assistance to foster our economic recovery have now reached more than 11,000 businesses across the Commonwealth for a total of over a half billion dollars in direct financial support.”

Sectors that are receiving the highest total number of grants include restaurants, bars, caterers, or food trucks; personal services; and independent retailers.

Grants were awarded to 596 minority-owned businesses and 489 went to women-owned businesses, while 356 recipients of grants were located in Gateway cities.

352 of the businesses awarded grants have not received any prior aid.

The state said that the MGCC is continuing to work with business owners in targeted sectors and demographic groups over a two-week period to allow for applicants to submit necessary documents if they were missing.

The state remains in Phase 3, Step 1 of Baker’s state reopening plan, which institutes a capacity limit of 40 percent for most businesses.