Baker Announces $66 Million in MassWorks Funding

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced over $66 million in MassWorks funding as well as celebrated the successes of the first year of the One Stop for Growth Program.

The effort was launched in January with the goal of condensing multiple application processes for separate grant programs into a single application portal with a streamlined review process.

The One Stop program has provided a total of $88 million for 122 community projects across the Commonwealth since its inception.

“MassWorks and the programs accessed through One Stop support local infrastructure projects that spur housing, workforce development and private investment,” said Baker.

“We appreciate the partnership with the Legislature and local leaders to make these investments possible and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

MassWorks is a competitive program that offers towns flexible capital funding to support housing production and job growth, and is the largest program accessible through the One Stop program.

This year, 56 grants totaling $66.5 million have been awarded through the infrastructure program.

Previous recipients of MassWorks funds include $2.5 million for the Town of Wellfleet to help improve water distribution systems and expand affordable housing production.