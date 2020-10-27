Baker Awards $105.7 Million to Affordable Housing

BREWSTER – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the 2020 Affordable Rental Housing Awards that will result in the production or preservation of more than 2,400 housing units, including 2,166 affordable rental units in communities across Massachusetts.

Through this round of awards, the Baker-Polito Administration says it has provided more than $105.7 million in direct funding and allocated $53 million in state and federal tax credits to 28 projects across 19 communities.

“Our administration has made housing a priority, including injecting $1.1 billion into the affordable housing ecosystem, filing zoning reform legislation, and signing the largest Housing Bond Bill in our state’s history,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“Keeping families stable and increasing the supply of affordable housing in Massachusetts is vital for our future and I am pleased to celebrate this most recent round of housing development awards and the new homes they will provide for residents.”

The $53 million allocation of state and federal tax credits is expected to create about $370 million in equity for project sponsors.

Brewster Woods, a construction project in Brewster sponsored by the nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) in partnership with the non-profit Housing Assistance Corporation, is one such project that will benefit.

Brewster Woods will offer 30 new units affordable to households earning less than 60 percent of area median income (AMI), with seven units available for those earning less than 30 percent of AMI.

Another local project is Gifford Workforce II, the second phase of a project in Falmouth sponsored by the nonprofit Falmouth Housing Corporation with the consultant Affirmative Investments.

Gifford Workforce II will offer ten affordable units to individuals or households earning less than 60 percent of AMI.