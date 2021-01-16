Baker Deploys National Guard to Washington

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently approved an order that will activate up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard personnel for deployment to Washington, DC.

The order is at the request of the federal government and the National Guard Bureau, and the personnel will support the District of Columbia National Guard during the week of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Baker said they are in constant contact with local, state and federal law enforcement officials monitoring safety in the Commonwealth.

The governor said they are not aware of any specific threats to Massachusetts currently, but will continue to work with partner agencies to protect residents and centers of government.

Baker said that the activation is out of an abundance of caution in the wake of the violence at the nation’s capital on January 6.