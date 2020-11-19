Baker Issues Higher Education Holiday Travel Guidance

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently gave updated guidance for college students returning home for the Thanksgiving holiday amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

“The Commonwealth has updated our guidance to colleges and universities, advising that any students leaving campus to go home for the holidays should first receive a negative COVID-19 test administered by the college within 72 hours of their planned departure,” said Baker.

“If possible, residential colleges should also offer COVID-19 tests to students who live off-campus who plan to return home.”

Colleges and universities are urged to inform all students of the serious risks associated with going home before first receiving a negative COVID-19 test result.

Baker said that testing ahead of time will reduce the risk of spread as the holidays approach, as most infections of COVID-19 are via household spread during indoor gatherings.

Students who receive a positive test must isolate in college housing designated for COVID positive students.

Students who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and are already isolating in campus housing should remain in place until they have completed the 10-day isolation period, said Baker.

Those completing quarantine on campus due to having been in contact with someone who tested positive are told that they can depart after finishing their 10 day quarantine and do not show symptoms and received a negative molecular test result at least 8 days after exposure.

When students return to campus after the holidays, they must also produce a negative test result administered 72 hours prior to arrival.

“The vaccines do give us real hope on the horizon. But until we get there, everybody still has a responsibility to stop the spread of this highly contagious virus,” said Baker.

“At this point we have a broad base of scientific knowledge and several tools at our disposal that are proven to prevent COVID-19 spread and infection. But we have to practice that prevention every day in just about everything we do.”

Baker reaffirmed that all residents should adhere to the stay-at-home advisory and respect the COVID-19 safety orders issued by the state to minimize infections.