Baker Launches “Get Back Mass” COVID Safety Campaign

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker announced a new statewide COVID-19 awareness campaign Monday that will run on TV and digital platforms.

Baker said that the “Get Back Mass” campaign highlights the steps that everyone should take to protect themselves and loved ones during the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s a reminder that we must continue to fight so that we can get back to the things we love to do,” said Baker.

The campaign will consist of TV and digital ads featuring residents from across the state who draw the connection between taking precautions and “getting back” to the activities, people and experiences that have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreaks, including attending concerts, throwing children a birthday party, going out dancing with friends or going on a “real” date.

The campaign emphasizes wearing a mask or face covering, keeping six feet of distance or more with others, and getting tested for the disease in order to slow the spread of the virus and return to pre-COVID conditions sooner.

“This campaign makes clear that we can, in fact, get back to the things we want to do if we wear masks, maintain distance and get tested,” said Baker.

More information on the campaign, as well as the importance of mask-wearing and tools to get tested, can be found at the state website.