Baker to Decide Fate of Voting District Bill

HYANNIS – A bill is in the works that would postpone the re-precincting of the state before redistricting, which would change the current order of the process.

The census data needed to perform the “re-princincting” in timely manner was held up due to the complications of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Concerns among officials and residents that rushing the process would not allow enough time for resident feedback pushed the bill through both the house and senate.

Proponents for the bill claim that it would help to reduce gerrymandering and unfair drawing of district lines.

Allowing for proper and equitable representation of voters is a concern of those backing the bill.

It is now up to Governor Charlie Baker to determine whether or not the bill, H. 3863, is signed into law.

One of the groups advocating for the bull is the Massachusetts Voter Table, which seeks to encourage more eligible individuals to take part in making their voices heard through voting.