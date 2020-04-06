Local Red Cross Chapter Names New Director

HYANNIS – Barbara Cotton has been selected to lead the Cape, Islands and Southeast Massachusetts American Red Cross chapter as its new executive director.

Cotton is a local non-profit leader whose experience includes leadership roles at the Cape Cod Children’s Museum, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Cape Cod Military Support Foundation.

She has over 15 years of leadership experience in fundraising, community development, and event planning, as well as experience serving on the board of directors for Philanthropy Partners of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Over 1.3 million people in Barnstable, Duke, Nantucket, Plymouth, and Bristol counties are served by the Cape, Islands, and Southeast Massachusetts Chapter of the Red Cross.