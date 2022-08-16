Barnstable Accepting Proposals for Block Grants

BARNSTABLE – Proposals for how to utilize money from the Community Development Block Grant program are now being accepted by Barnstable officials.

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was created to boost resources for medium and low income residents.

Projects receiving support through the program must be aligned with Barnstable’s Five Year Consolidated Plan.

Resources for affordable housing, job creation, social services, infrastructure improvements, COVID-19 recovery, and more are able to receive support from the nearly $1 million the town has at its disposal through the program.

A public meeting on the program will be held virtually on Tuesday, August 16 at 12 p.m. The deadline to provide comments on the matter is August 31.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.