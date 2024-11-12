Barnstable Again Engaging With Public On Marstons Mills School Site

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is hosting a public meeting on Thursday to present draft design concepts for the former Marstons Mills School property.

It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Barnstable Town Hall.

The town says there are three concepts under consideration: a public recreation-only plan, a second plan that mixes recreation amenities with townhouse-style housing, and another that mixes recreation amenities with single-family homes.

This will be the second public meeting on these concepts. More information is available on the Town of Barnstable website.

Feedback will be presented to the Barnstable Town Council.

The school at 2095 Main Street was demolished last summer after closing in 2009.