Barnstable and Yarmouth Receiving State Funding for Road, Bridge Work

July 5, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Nearly $3 million in bridge and road work funding is scheduled to be distributed to the towns of Barnstable and Yarmouth following movement.

Centerville State Representative Will Crocker made the announcement that around $1.9 million is set to go to Barnstable and about $840,000 is slated to go to Yarmouth following a statewide $200 million bond authorization.

The House passed the authorization with no objections, and Governor Charlie Baker is expected to sign off on the matter after the State Senate gave their approval.

