Barnstable Providing Funding to Expand Broadband Service

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable Planning and Development Department is awarding $297,000 in Community Development Block Funds to OpenCape to help the nonprofit expand high-speed fiber optic broadband in Cape Cod.

OpenCape plans to use the funds as part of a project to target strategic areas in the region, such as low to moderate-income homes and businesses in downtown Hyannis, as they seek to expand digital inclusion and support business growth in an increasingly crucial arena.

The program will emphasize affordability and accessibility, offering monthly price plans at $55 for residents and $80 for businesses, while establishing hubs in busy community locations such as the Hyannis Youth and Community Center and the Hyannis Public Library.

“We are thrilled to support OpenCape’s initiative in bridging the digital divide within our Environmental Justice Community,” said Elizabeth Jenkins, Director of Barnstable’s Planning & Development Department.

“The CBDG investment aligns with our commitment to ensuring equitable access to essential services and fostering community sustainability.”