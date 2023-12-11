Barnstable Commissioners Announce Funding For Housing Initiatives

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners recently approved $2.5 million in funding for affordable housing initiatives.

A $1.5 million grant will go toward a 40-unit construction at 268 Stevens Street in Hyannis as part of a $30 million collaboration between Barnstable, Barnstable County, the Housing Assistance Corporation, and Mass Housing.

A $571,988 grant will aid the development of a 14-unit affordable housing project at 107 Main Street in Orleans.

A $163,425 grant will support a creative homeownership project by the Falmouth Housing Trust that will finalize four deed-restricted affordable homes, to be available through a lottery for eligible local workers.

A $280,680 grant will also be used to support the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Housing Program, which redevelops commercial properties so that may be transformed into housing for year-round and seasonal workers.

“Housing is the top issue that we hear about from the business community in terms of their ability to operate and remain viable in our region,” said Lauren Barker, Director of Government Relations for the Chamber.

“It affects everything from labor supply to retaining a skilled workforce.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with our businesses and devise creative solutions,” she said.

“These housing initiatives will increase the inventory of affordable housing for Cape residents, expand the supply of housing for our workforce, and leverage considerable local, private, state, and federal funds,” said Board Chairman Mark Forest.

Funds were made available using ARPA funds, which will be used to commit a total of $11.4 million in housing projects over the next several weeks