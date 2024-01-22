You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Commissioners Discuss Proposed Rates For Upcoming Dredging Projects

Barnstable Commissioners Discuss Proposed Rates For Upcoming Dredging Projects

January 22, 2024

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners recently provided an update on proposed Dredge rates being considered through a public engagement process.

The rates, designed to create a revenue-neutral program, would provide funds for the County to maintain its dredge equipment in FY 25 and FY 26.

“While we understand the necessity of this rate adjustment and the detailed rationale behind it, we share the sentiment that no one welcomes a price increase,” said Sheila Lyons, Vice Chair of the Board of Regional Commissioners. “However,” she said, ‘this adjustment is essential to ensure the availability of a properly functioning dredge.”

The comment period for the proposed rates will continue through the second week of January.

Rate increases under the proposal would begin on July 1, 2024.

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


