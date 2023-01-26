You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Complete Streets Plan Draft to be Unveiled Feb. 15

Barnstable Complete Streets Plan Draft to be Unveiled Feb. 15

January 26, 2023

BARNSTABLE – The draft of Barnstable’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan will be unveiled on February 15.

After being recognized by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) as a Complete Streets community, Barnstable officials have partnered with the Cape Cod Commission to solicit feedback on transportation improvements across the town.

Those thoughts were utilized in the draft plan to prioritize goals for the program.

These upgrades are meant to benefit users of all ages and modes of transportation. Work to boost to safety, accessibility, and sustainability are the goal of the plan, as upwards of $500,000 in state funding could be used for approved projects.

The draft will be presented virtually at 6 p.m.; information to log in to the virtual room can be found by clicking here. Input provided during that session will be used in the final plan proposal.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 