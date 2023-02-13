Barnstable Confident Wastewater Plans Meet Potential Title 5 Changes

HYANNIS – With changes to Title 5 septic regulations being considered by the state, Barnstable officials said they are confident their wastewater management plans will meet any future requirements.

Department of Public Works Communications Manager Kelly Colgate said the potential changes come right as the town wraps up Phase 1 of its sewer project, but she doesn’t anticipate any interruptions.

“Because the town has this Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan (CWMP) which has been rigorously reviewed and approved by state and local environmental agencies, it’s our belief that the CWNP can and will act as the basis for the necessary watershed permit,” said Colgate.

With a watershed permit, homeowners would not be required to make potentially costly upgrades to their septic systems to meet nitrogen pollution limits.

Colgate added that Phase 1 of Barnstable’s Sewer Expansion Project along Phinney’s Lane is on-target to wrap up this spring, the first major step in the town tackling its water quality issue.

She said the two projects along Route 28 East and Strawberry Hill Road are laying the groundwork for future sewer projects to branch out from, which also means they require the most up-front resources and work hours.

“We’re making great strides on wrapping those projects up. The Strawberry Hill Road project is actually close to 80 percent complete, which is where you’re seeing a lot of that work on the northern portion of Phinney’s Lane, where we’ve got the heat on right now in terms of traffic management,” said Colgate.

Colgate emphasized that there are still two other phases to complete, though added that the first phase contains the bulk of the work—40 percent of the project will be completed in Phase 1 alone.