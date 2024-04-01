Barnstable County Commissioners Commit Annual Funding For Route 6 Welcome Center

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners approved a request to support the Route 6 visitor center and rest area during the 2024 tourism season at their meeting last week.

The newly-branded Cape Cod Welcome Center is on the eastbound side of the highway between exits 68 and 72 in Barnstable. The facility has been managed by the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce, which made the $40,000 request. County commissioner Sheila Lyons said she thinks this is money well-spent.

“It’s a tremendous difference from even seven years ago, of how this looks, and it is more of a welcoming gateway for people coming in… it’s hard to remember what it was like to come to the Cape without a lot of knowledge of what was going on, and where things were. So, it is very important to people, especially if they’re trying to maximize their vacation,” said Lyons.

Upgrades made to the visitor center include a new kiosk, sidewalks, and lighting.

Last year, about 32,000 people were counted going inside the center itself, and there was a record 116,000 visits to the adjacent restroom building.

