Barnstable County Launches Email Address to Answer Virus Questions

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials said that the information email address they launched on Tuesday in relation to COVID-19 questions has been a success.

The addition of COVID-19@barnstablecounty.org, for general questions has given the public the ability to connect with county health officials who can direct them to helpful information during the pandemic.

“It’s starting to ramp up a little bit, so far it’s been very basic questions like I’m a senior, at high risk, should I go to the store,” said Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Communications Manager Sonja Sheasley.

“So I think it’s a good thing that we have this and I feel like it’s going to get busier.”

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment is also taking phone calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 508 375 6613.

Officials said that if your call is not answered immediately, you will receive a return call as soon as possible.

Residents are also encouraged to visit the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment website for up-to-date guidance during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, 112 cars went through the drive-thru testing facility at Cape Cod Community College.

As of Tuesday, the testing facility has seen 1,132 total cars come through since the facility opened.

The number of cars that have come through the facility does not represent the exact number of people who have been tested.

According to Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Sean O’Brien, a second installment of funding to aid Cape Cod from Governor Charlie Baker’s office will be received by the end of the week.

The money, which totals $200,000, will be distrusted to the 15 Cape Cod towns.

There has not yet been an announcement of a third installment of funding from the State.

O’Brien also noted that health officials are expecting the virus to peak or plateau in the next two weeks.

“This is what we have been saying all along, we are climbing that mountain and we are climbing that curve and so I think over the next two weeks we are going to see the number of cases increase and we’re going to see probably a peak within the next two weeks,” O’Brien said.

“At some point we will start to see that we are moving on the other side of the curve.”

For the latest Barnstable County COVID-19 updates, visit Barnstablecountyhealth.org.