Barnstable County Fair Officially Back For 2021

FALMOUTH – After Governor Charlie Baker removed most COVID-19 restrictions last Saturday, many businesses gained clarity about the 2021 summer season.

The Barnstable County Fair which announced that they would tentatively be back this summer earlier this year, is now definitely returning July 19th.

“It’s definitely been an exciting week already, just from the positive response we are getting from the people of Cape Cod,” said Barnstable County Fair General Manager Wendy Brown.

Officials at the fair were cautiously planning as much of the popular summer event without spending any money, due to uncertainty if this summer would bring any income.

“We’ve done as much as we can without pulling the trigger on spending a lot of money, obviously we didn’t know if we were going to have income this year at the Barnstable County Fair, so now everything is half started and we are just running around like crazy pulling the trigger on everything,” said Brown

Many businesses on Cape Cod are struggling to find staff due to unemployment wages, lack of seasonal J1 workers, and lack of affordable housing on Cape Cod, and the Barnstable County Fair is no exception.

“If there is anybody interested in working for the seven days, from the 19th to the 25th of July, we are looking for grounds personnel, parking personnel, and security personnel, it’s a fun atmosphere I can tell you that if anyone is interested, other than that we will do what we need to do to make sure the fair is put on professionally, and most of all safely,” said Brown.

At the Main Stage on Monday July 19th will feature “The Voice” Runner up Emily Roberts, Tuesday will be the “Teen Demo,” Wednesday will be the “Demolition Derby,” Thursday will feature Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, Friday “The Guess Who,” and the headliner Saturday is “Earth To Mars” a Bruno Mars Cover Band.

Until recently the fairgrounds were being used as both a COVID-19 vaccination and testing site.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center