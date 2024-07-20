Barnstable County Fair Returns To Cape Cod Fairgrounds On Monday

FALMOUTH – The Barnstable County Fair returns to the Cape Cod Fairgrounds at 1220 Nathan Ellis Highway in East Falmouth next week, running from Monday, July 22, 2024 through Sunday, July 28, 2024.

The fair, which draws over 80,000 visitors each year, brings an assortment of amusements and attractions, including fair food, carnival rides by Rockwell Amusements, ground acts, a petting zoo, and the world’s largest Demolition Derby.

This year’s musical lineup includes rock musicians Steve Augeri (formerly the lead vocalist of Journey) and Asia, country singers Jake Hoot and Matt Stell, and Direct from Sweden The Music of ABBA, performing the Swedish super group’s top hits.

The event is an annual tradition going back to 1844, when the Barnstable County Agricultural Society held its first fair in Barnstable Village.

After a series of hardships led to the fair disbanding in the 30s and 40s, renewed interest led to its revival in 1954, and the fair eventually found its home at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in 1973, where it has grown into a marquee event on the summer calendar.

Single-day tickets are $20 for adults, with discounted admission for seniors and veterans, and $10 for children ages 6 to 11, while children 5 and under receive free entry.

Multi-day passes are also available.

Gates open at 4 pm Monday through Thursday, then beginning on Friday will open at noon.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance by clicking here.