Barnstable County Health Officials Remind Public To Be Cautious During Heat Wave

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County has released a Public Service Announcement regarding dangerous temperatures this week that are expected to reach 98 to 106 degrees inland.

While the heat index is less severe on Cape Cod, public safety officials advise residents and visitors that high temperatures can pose severe health risks, especially to the elderly, infants, and those with chronic diseases.

To stay safe, follow simple but effective precautions such as staying in an indoor air-conditioned location as much as possible; hydrating regularly; wearing loose, light-colored clothing; and seeking shade when possible while outdoors.

It is also recommended to check on one’s friends and neighbors, especially the elderly or disabled, and never to leave children or pets in a hot car.

And, of course, wear sunscreen.