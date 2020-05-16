Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission Names This Year’s Malcolm McDowell Award Winner

BARNSTABLE – Graduating senior from Sturgis Charter Public School Amanda DaCruz has been named the recipient of the Annual Malcolm McDowell Award by the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission (HRAC).

According to HRAC, DaCruz was selected for the 2020 award because of her demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication to improving the human rights in Barnstable County.

DaCruz plans to pursue a career in architecture and will be attending Roger Williams University in Rhode Island this fall.

“Amanda’s passion and dedication to human rights are unparalleled. I have not seen a student so dedicated to human rights in my years at Sturgis. Amanda’s empathy is beyond her years. When you couple this with her passion, dedication, and strong communication skills, you get a true community leader,” said Mark Aldo, advisor of the East Sturgis Human Rights Club in a statement.

Kathleen McDowell, widow of Malcom McDowell wished DaCruz good luck in her future.

“Congratulations Amanda. I am truly impressed and excited to hear about your involvement with the Human Rights Academy. I wish you every success at Roger Williams University and have no doubt that you will continue to be an advocate, activist, and a leader in your community,” said McDowell.