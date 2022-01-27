Barnstable County Officials Preparing for Weekend Snow and Winds

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials said that they are preparing ahead of this weekend’s forecasted winter storm conditions.

As significant snowfall is anticipated for Cape Cod and the Islands alongside high winds, county officials said that they are in communication with utility providers in order to mitigate damage and service outages.

The six volunteer-based regional shelters on Cape Cod and Nantucket are also on stand-by status, including AmeriCorps Cape Cod, Citizens Corps Council and Medical Reserve Corps.

The full statement from Barnstable County can be found below: