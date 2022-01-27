Barnstable County Officials Preparing for Weekend Snow and Winds

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials said that they are preparing ahead of this weekend’s forecasted winter storm conditions.
As significant snowfall is anticipated for Cape Cod and the Islands alongside high winds, county officials said that they are in communication with utility providers in order to mitigate damage and service outages.
The six volunteer-based regional shelters on Cape Cod and Nantucket are also on stand-by status, including AmeriCorps Cape Cod, Citizens Corps Council and Medical Reserve Corps.
The full statement from Barnstable County can be found below:
January 27, 2022 (Barnstable, MA) – The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) met at 4:00 PM on Thursday afternoon to plan regional response coordination for this weekend’s winter storm.
OVERVIEW/SITUATION
- Significant snowfall is anticipated for Cape Cod and the Islands
- Winter Storm Watch is likely to transition to Winter Storm Warning tomorrow
- Snow is anticipated to begin midnight Friday and intensify Saturday mid-morning
- Snowfall intensifies Saturday afternoon with a possible rate of 3-4 in./hr. at times
- Minor to moderate coastal flooding
- Hurricane-force wind gusts 75 MPH expected on Cape Cod
- Power outages are possible
- Dangerous conditions for mariners – seas 25-30 feet offshore
PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY
BARNSTABLE COUNTY MULTI-AGENCY COORDINATION CENTER (MACC) STATUS The Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) will activate Friday night or early Saturday morning. It will be ready to help towns and local agencies with resources, information, and regional coordination during and post-storm. Representatives from utilities, communications, and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will be present at the MACC throughout the storm event. MEMA is currently working with state police and DCR to source high water rescue vehicles if needed.
UTILITIES | COMMUNICATIONS
Eversource, National Grid, Verizon, Comcast, and Open Cape are preparing for the storm and have secured additional external crews strategically placed on the Cape and Islands to respond to outages and handle storm-related damage afterward.
SHELTERING AND VOLUNTEER ORGANIZATIONS
The six volunteer-based regional shelters on Cape Cod and Nantucket are on stand-by status. AmeriCorps Cape Cod, Citizens Corps Council, and Medical Reserve Corps, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Cape Cod Disaster Animal Response Team, Lower Cape Animal Shelter Team, are mobilizing volunteers and will be ready to assist staffing shelters if activated. Residents can monitor the current open or closed status of shelters at https://www.bcrepc.org/. All shelters accept pets.
Preparation and coordination are also taking place among the homeless service providers in the region.
The public is strongly encouraged to prepare accordingly for the potential effects of this storm, including power outages. If you are experiencing a power outage, contact Eversource directly. Call 800-592-2000. Refer to a power outage map at http://mema.mapsonline.net/public.html
- Safety and preparedness tips for nor’easters and coastal storms: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/noreaster-coastal-storm-safety-tips
- Power outage preparedness and safety information:https://www.mass.gov/info-details/power-outage-safety-tips
- Flood safety tips:https://www.mass.gov/info-details/flood-safety-tips
- Personal preparedness tips and additional storm preparedness resources are provided at bcrepc.org.
- Follow BCREPC social media.
About Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee: The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) is a coalition of law enforcement, fire service, health care, public health, public works, EMS, military, and numerous other affiliated agencies as outlined by the Massachusetts State Emergency Response Committee (SERC). It represents the towns of Barnstable, Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Eastham, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, Orleans, Provincetown, Sandwich, Truro, Wellfleet, and Yarmouth in Barnstable County, and the town of Nantucket in Nantucket County. The mission of the BCREPC is to harness the power of planning, cooperation, and interoperability to assist Cape Cod communities to mitigate the threat from any hazard which may require the response of multiple jurisdictions.