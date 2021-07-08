Barnstable County Officials Prepping for Elsa’s Arrival

BARNSTABLE – Tropical Storm Elsa is slated to reach the Cape Cod area Friday morning, and Barnstable County officials are making sure that the region is prepared.

A conference call consisting of Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee members was held Thursday morning, according to county officials. The committee summarized the storm’s projected path and conditions.

Cape Codders were recommended by the committee to make preparations ahead of time in case Elsa’s impact is great. Power outages throughout the region are certainly possible, as is damage to trees, property, and power lines. Residents should also be sure to secure or tie down any loose objects that are outdoors.

The committee is not anticipating that regional shelters will have to be opened due to Tropical Storm Elsa. A follow-up meeting will be held by Barnstable County officials Friday morning to assess the situation regarding the storm.

In the meantime, the committee is directing residents to MEMA’s website and FEMA’s website for additional information.