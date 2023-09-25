Barnstable County Seeking New Members

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission is seeking applicants to fill three vacancies for three-year terms beginning January 1, 2024.

The commission’s mission is to promote equality and human rights throughout the county.

They consist of nine members and two alternate members who are appointed by the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners.

Human Rights Advisory Commissioners are expected to attend monthly meetings, serve on an ad hoc committee, and promote human rights through community education and school-based activities.

Interested candidates must be a permanent resident of Barnstable County and people with varied language skills and diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged by the Commission to apply.

The commission is asking potential candidates to submit their letter of interest along with a resume before October 15, with interviews being held at the end of October.