You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Septic Loan Program Gets $13M Boost

Barnstable County Septic Loan Program Gets $13M Boost

February 29, 2024

CCB MEDIA FILE PHOTO
Sewer pipes are stacked up near the corner of Spring Bars Road and Worcester Court in advance of being installed in the Maravista neighborhood in Falmouth.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County’s AquiFund wastewater loan program is getting a $13 million boost to help tackle the region’s failing water quality.

The program provides low to no interest loans to homeowners for septic system upgrades and sewer connections.

“The AquiFund program is crucial for tackling our wastewater issues and the severe environmental challenges we face on the Cape,” Commissioner Mark Forest said in a statement.

“A big thank you as well to the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust for their unwavering support. They have been with us every step of the way, providing invaluable assistance.”

The program has assisted almost 5,000 homeowners since its inception, providing over $62 million in low interest loans.

Brian Baumgaertel, Director at the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center (MASSTC) said, “For almost two decades, Barnstable County has supported Cape Cod homeowners with septic system replacements through the AquiFund program. With recent Title 5 changes imposing stricter standards, the program’s role is crucial. It offers vital financial help, ensuring homeowners can meet new regulations efficiently, safeguarding Cape Cod’s waters for the future.”

More on AquiFund can be found on the county’s website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 