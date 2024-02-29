Barnstable County Septic Loan Program Gets $13M Boost

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County’s AquiFund wastewater loan program is getting a $13 million boost to help tackle the region’s failing water quality.

The program provides low to no interest loans to homeowners for septic system upgrades and sewer connections.

“The AquiFund program is crucial for tackling our wastewater issues and the severe environmental challenges we face on the Cape,” Commissioner Mark Forest said in a statement.

“A big thank you as well to the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust for their unwavering support. They have been with us every step of the way, providing invaluable assistance.”

The program has assisted almost 5,000 homeowners since its inception, providing over $62 million in low interest loans.

Brian Baumgaertel, Director at the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center (MASSTC) said, “For almost two decades, Barnstable County has supported Cape Cod homeowners with septic system replacements through the AquiFund program. With recent Title 5 changes imposing stricter standards, the program’s role is crucial. It offers vital financial help, ensuring homeowners can meet new regulations efficiently, safeguarding Cape Cod’s waters for the future.”

More on AquiFund can be found on the county’s website.