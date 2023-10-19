Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office hosting Jail Administration Course

BUZZARDS BAY – The American Jail Association Jail Administration Course is currently being hosted by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office until Friday, October 20.

This is the second time the national course is being held and the first time it has happened in Massachusetts.

The training program, created in collaboration by the National Institute of Corrections and the American Jail Association, is tailored for jail administrators, with a focus on essential skills and knowledge for effective jail management.

“We are thrilled to host the 2nd Jail Administration Course,” said Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley.

“This program helps ensure that our jails are managed with the utmost professionalism and efficiency. An investment in training is an investment in quality. The safety and will-being of both our staff and the individuals under our care depend on educated and prepared leaders,” Buckley said.

Designed specifically for administrators of small, medium, or large-sized jails, individuals from all over the country including New York, Colorado, New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts will participate in the course.

The AJA says the Jail Administration program aims to equip administrators with essential information and tools to fulfill their role.

Each module of the program focuses on specific administrative responsibilities and tools, including action planning, using jail standards, managing risk, developing policy and procedure, and assessing jail operations.