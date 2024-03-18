Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Launches Spring Youth Program

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is notifying local families that it is currently accepting student applications for its first Youth Spring Program, to be held at the Upper Cape Regional Technical School from April 16 to April 19 from 8:30 am to 2 pm.

Building on the popular summer program, the shortened four-day program will provide lessons on self-control, respect, teamwork, and integrity for students between the ages of 12 and 16, led by regional professionals such as Barnstable Police Officer Natalie Fachada and Amy Gaboury.

Students will also get to interact with K9 partners and learn techniques used to investigate real crime scenes.

Space is limited for the program, and applications must be completed by April 8.

To learn more, email [email protected].