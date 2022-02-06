Barnstable DPW Shares Winter Weather Procedures

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has updated the DPW’s procedures and road-clearing priorities during different kinds of weather events.

The DPW has issued a new brochure for Snow and Ice Standards of Service to help the public understand expectations and timelines of the DPW’s snow removal efforts during and after a storm.

It offers a detailed breakdown of the DPW’s response to each category of storm. It also includes which routes are prioritized, time frames for when secondary road clearing begins, and whether a parking ban goes in effect.

Category A is the most common kind of weather event, with snow accumulation of 2” – 18” over the course of 24 hours. Category B is less common, with accumulation of 18” – 24” over 24 hours and Category C is an unusually intense storm, with accumulations greater than 2 feet.

To read the full brochure, click here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter