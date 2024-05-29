Steamship Authority Announces Summer Schedule Modifications

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority is modifying its summer schedules in response to concerns about staffing.
A lack of crew has prompted management to modify trips from June 17th to September 5th for freight vessels only.
The following statement is from the Steamship Authority:
The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority will modify its summer schedules in response to concerns over crewing levels, management announced Tuesday at the Authority’s monthly Board meeting.
The following modifications will be in effect from June 17-Sept. 5, 2024, for the following freight vessels only:
- On the Martha’s Vineyard route, the M/V Woods Hole will run in place of the M/V Governor. The M/V Sankaty will not operate on this run, and those three (3) trips, scheduled to operate Monday-Friday, will be removed from the schedule.
- On the Nantucket route, the M/V Sankaty will run in place of the M/V Woods Hole. Also, the M/V Iyanough will continue to run four (4) round trips per day and will not add its fifth round trip as originally scheduled.
The Authority’s Reservation Office is in the process of rebooking those customers affected by the schedule changes. All trips on the M/V Sankaty and M/V Woods Hole are unavailable for booking while this process is under way.
The Authority thanks its customers for their patience and understanding.