Barnstable Faces Second Lawsuit from Environmental Organization

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has been hit with a new lawsuit from the Conservation Law Foundation regarding regulations on private septic systems.

The lawsuit claims that Barnstable is not in compliance with state regulations on private systems.

However representatives for the town have asserted that Barnstable follows Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Regulations.

The regulations that CLF is concerned with would force many Barnstable residents to pay for upgrades to their septic systems, many of which already adhere to the regulations set by the town.

Another lawsuit was filed against the town earlier this year by CLF regarding the Water Pollution Control Facility for alleged violation of the federal Clean Water Act.

Barnstable is currently attempting to implement a Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan in accordance with Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and federal Environmental Protection Agency standards.

The town claims that the lawsuits interrupt attempts to implement the plan and could impose heavy financial burdens on both the town and residents.