BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire District recently received a federal grant totaling $305,226.

The three-year grant, made possible by the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be utilized to hire an additional firefighter.

Barnstable was one of seven Massachusetts fire departments and 105 fire departments across the country to receive funding from the Fiscal Year 2019 round of SAFER program funding.