Barnstable Graduation, Auto Show Rescheduled by Weather

BARNSTABLE – Due to expected rain Saturday morning, both the Barnstable High School Graduation and Heritage Museums and Gardens Annual Auto Show have been rescheduled.

The graduation ceremony was pushed back to 1 pm Saturday, June 12, with the gates opening at noon.

“”We have been monitoring tomorrow’s weather, and rain is expected in the morning. We want to give our students and their families the best chance for a ceremony under sunny skies,” said school officials in a statement.

The auto show was rescheduled to its rain date of Sunday, June 13 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Director of Marketing and Public Relations with the Museums Judith Goetz said that the change was made because rain can cause significant damage to the prized vehicles, as well as create unsafe driving conditions.

More information on the Auto Show can be found on the Museums’ website here.