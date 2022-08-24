You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection Event is Saturday

Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection Event is Saturday

August 24, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A household hazardous waste collection event for Barnstable residents will be held on Saturday, August 27.

The collection, which is being held in collaboration with Barnstable County, aims to properly dispose of toxic chemicals that can be harmful to local water sources and other aspects of the regional environment.

The event will be held at the transfer station on Flint Street in Marstons Mills from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those participating in the collection should ensure that they have their transfer sticker or proof of Barnstable residency or property ownership ready.

More information can be found by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 