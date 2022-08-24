Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection Event is Saturday

BARNSTABLE – A household hazardous waste collection event for Barnstable residents will be held on Saturday, August 27.

The collection, which is being held in collaboration with Barnstable County, aims to properly dispose of toxic chemicals that can be harmful to local water sources and other aspects of the regional environment.

The event will be held at the transfer station on Flint Street in Marstons Mills from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those participating in the collection should ensure that they have their transfer sticker or proof of Barnstable residency or property ownership ready.

More information can be found by clicking here.