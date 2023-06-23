You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection to be Held Saturday

Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection to be Held Saturday

June 23, 2023

MARSTONS MILLS – Barnstable residents will be able to properly dispose of household hazardous waste during an event Saturday, June 24.

Items like lawn chemicals, paints, and cleaners can be harmful to local water sources. In turn, Barnstable County officials have scheduled a series of safe disposal events.

The transfer station along Flint Street in Marstons Mills will be open for collections from 9 a.m. to noon. An active transfer station sticker, or proof of residency or residential property ownership, is required.

To learn more, visit www.loveyourlocalwater.org.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 