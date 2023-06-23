Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection to be Held Saturday

MARSTONS MILLS – Barnstable residents will be able to properly dispose of household hazardous waste during an event Saturday, June 24.

Items like lawn chemicals, paints, and cleaners can be harmful to local water sources. In turn, Barnstable County officials have scheduled a series of safe disposal events.

The transfer station along Flint Street in Marstons Mills will be open for collections from 9 a.m. to noon. An active transfer station sticker, or proof of residency or residential property ownership, is required.

To learn more, visit www.loveyourlocalwater.org.