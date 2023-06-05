Barnstable Highlights Low-Income Energy Savings Program

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials are highlighting an energy-assistance program for income-eligible residents.

Citizens Energy Corporation has partnered with the town for their JOE-4-SUN Resiliency and Affordability Program.

The organization, which operates a slate of solar arrays for thousands of Eversource and National Grid customers across Massachusetts, is utilizing state assistance to provide discounts for energy consumption.

Eligible households within the vicinity of Vineyard Wind’s project could receive upwards of $600 off of electricity per year, according to Barnstable officials.

Barnstable’s seven villages, along with members of the Mashpee and Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribes, are included in the list of eligible communities.

For more details, visit the town’s website by clicking here.