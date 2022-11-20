Barnstable Hosting Housing Production Plan Forum

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is holding a public forum for input on updating the town’s housing production plan.

The current plan expires in 2023. Barnstable is working with consultants at JM Goldson for the updating process.

The meeting will offer people a chance to hear potential strategies and objectives for the plan. The public will also be able to give feedback.

The forum is being held Wednesday, November 30 at 6pm at Barnstable Town Hall.

It will also be held virtually through Zoom. Registration for the online option is require.

Housing production plans give towns a way to identify their housing needs and consider the community’s goals for diverse housing options.

The town’s current housing production plan can be found here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter