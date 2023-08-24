Barnstable Hosting Second Summer Celebration & Fireworks

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable will host the second annual “Second Summer Celebration,” an end of summer festival for locals at Kalmus Beach on September 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The beach near the entrance to Hyannis’ inner harbor will also be the viewing area for the Community Fireworks set off from a barge in Lewis Bay at dusk to finish off the festivities.

This event signals the hallmark end-of-summer rituals that exemplify Labor Day Weekend on Cape Cod.

Free games and community resources, as well as performances and workshops presented by a collaboration of local instructors and professionals from Movement Arts Cape Cod will be involved in the event.

A pop-up dance floor, right on the beach will be their stage as they offer varying international styles of music and dance like samba, capoeira, interpretive storytelling through contemporary dance, Egyptian belly dancing, and more.

Town departments and local resources will be on hand with interactive displays and valuable information for everything from upcoming important events and public health studies to back-to-school information and business opportunities.

The Marine & Environmental Critter Truck, Antique Hyannis Fire Truck, and Silent Spring PFAS Study a few examples of who will be involved.

Admission is free and parking permit requirements will be waived starting at 4 p.m. with public restrooms and the snack bar being open until 9 p.m.