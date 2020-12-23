Barnstable Land Trust Working to Open Marstons Mills Farm to Public

MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Land Trust says plans to open Fuller Farm in Marstons Mills to the public are progressing.

The 22-acre property along Route 149, which was purchased by the organization back in 2012, has been subject to studies and research as the trust planned a restoration project.

Now, the Barnstable Land Trust is making preparations to open the land to local residents.

The property has walking trails, fields, and forested areas, and the organization is looking to add kiosks, a permaculture garden, space for educational programs, and more in the coming months.

Executive Director Janet Milkman said the trust is looking forward to the spring, when Fuller Farm can begin welcoming visitors.